Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink explains why Norfolk is a first place space as he previews home games for Old Dominion men's hoops (1st place in Conference USA) and Norfolk State men's hoops (1st place in MEAC).

Plus, Mitch brings us a fascinating feature at the eSports industry. From college scholarships to six-figure professional contracts, it's never been more lucrative to get in the game of video gaming.