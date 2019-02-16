Smartmouth to unveil cereal-themed Saturday Morning IPA

NORFOLK, Va. – Remember lazy Saturday mornings spent watching cartoons and playing video games? Smartmouth Beer wants to bring you back to that — but with an alcoholic twist.

The Norfolk brewery will release its “Saturday Morning IPA,” made with what the brewery is calling “pounds of marshmallows, some of which (they) toasted, along with tropical fruity Calypso hops,” at a March 2 event featuring games, costumes, pizza and prizes.

Beginning at noon and lasting until 10 p.m., the festivities will include Vinnie’s Pizza Truck at the brewery all day; board games, a comic book stand and a Super Smash Brothers tournament from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; a Saturday morning cartoon and superhero costume contest from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; special-edition Nerd Night Trivia from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and live music by Baby Josy of Ladada with Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Smartmouth Beer is located at 1309 Raleigh Avenue. To learn more about the event, click here.