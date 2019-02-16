Kyle Guy leads No. 4 UVA past pesky Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) - Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) De'Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) led No. 4 Virginia to a 60-54 win over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kyle Guy shoots. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Guy scored a game-high 22 points, including the first eight of the game. Hunter finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia shot 37 percent, while Notre Dame shot 35 percent for the game. UVA won the battle on the boards, 36-33.

The Cavaliers travel to Virginia Tech on Monday.

