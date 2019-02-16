Governor Northam signs tax conformity legislation

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Taxation started processing individual income tax returns for Virginians after Governor Ralph Northam signed tax relief legislation Friday.

“I am proud that we were able to work together to give Virginians the clarity they deserve during tax season,” said Governor Northam. “Now, because of this important compromise, Virginia taxpayers can properly prepare and file their taxes and our state personnel can start processing tax returns.”

Nearly $1 billion will be provided by the legislation for Virginia taxpayers and conform Virginia’s tax laws to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“We are pleased that this bipartisan legislation provides certainty for taxpayers as they file their 2018 individual income tax returns,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “Most importantly, with the Governor’s signature on this legislation, the Virginia Department of Taxation can start processing 2018 individual income tax returns for people in the Commonwealth.”

The standard deduction will increase by 50 percent in the beginning of tax year 2019. The increase gives $4,500 for the individual and $9,000 for a married couple. It’s the first standard deduction increase since 2005.

Once your return is processed, you can check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund application on the Department of Taxation website.

For additional information, click here.