× First Warning Forecast: Dry to start, showers build in by late afternoon

You’re going to need to break out the rain gear and keep it with you into next week.

Dry and chilly overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s. We’ll see some partial clearing.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We should see some sunshine to start the day followed by increasing clouds. Rain chances will increase by late afternoon. Expect highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Better chance for wet weather overnight and Monday morning associated with another disturbance moving through. Highs will be in the mid and upper50s. A wet and fairly seasonable temperature pattern will continue through next Friday. Expect rain at times with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

