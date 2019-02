Accomack Co., Va. – At around 6:59 p.m., officials were notified of a mobile home fire in the 20000 Block of Parsons Road in Greenbush, Va.

The home has been reported to be a total loss. It has not been reported if any people living in the home have been displaced.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.