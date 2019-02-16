× Another woman facing charges accused of helping steal from the former Church Point Manor

Virginia Beach, Va. – Another woman is facing charges connected to a previous fraud case from the former business Church Point Manor.

Nakai Koyenhan plead guilty to stealing hundreds of checks while she did the book keeping at the Virginia Beach business that operated a bed and breakfast which included the restaurant – The Cellars.

Koyenhan was given blank checks for legitimate business expenses for the operation, but forged 310 checks totaling more than $327,000, according to court documents.

Now federal authorities accuse Renee Garrison of helping Koyenhan with the scheme.

It states Garrison allegedly received payments from Koyenhan totaling more than $80,000 of embezzled money.

According to the Statement of Facts from Koyenhan’s case the crimes occurred between February 2014-September 2017.

It states the stolen money was used for car payments, rent, a wedding ring and several trips including one to Nigeria.

She would change the names and amounts being paid in the books for Church Point Manor, records indicate.

Garrison is facing one count of aiding and abetting, according to federal officials.

Koyenhan was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court. News 3 has reached out to her attorney because we were not in the courtroom for the sentencing.