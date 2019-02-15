Woman’s stolen purse had deaf son’s cochlear implants inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A Norman burglary leaves one mother pleading for what was inside of her stolen purse - her son’s cochlear implants.

“Let’s be honest. They’re probably in a dumpster somewhere,” mom Kimberly Blodgett told KFOR.

Her 3-year- old son Albie’s cochlear implants were stolen Monday morning. She said while Albie is completely deaf, he lights up with his implants.

“If you see him and you put those on him you can tell a huge difference,” Blodgett sad.

Blodgett said the implants were inside her purse that she left in her car while dropping off her kids at a daycare. The daycare said they don’t have outside video cameras and unfortunately the car was left unlocked.

“In these instances, people move very quickly. They're looking for signs as well. They’re looking for maybe you didn’t have your car keys out. Maybe you didn’t lock your vehicle. The lights didn’t flash or maybe you didn’t have a purse on your shoulder when you were walking your children in,” Norman Police PIO Sarah Jensen said.

Blodgett said she adopted Albie and his little sister last year after fostering them. With three other kids, the cost to replace the implants is a financial burden - $20,000.

Norman Police said it hasn’t had any other reports of burglaries from the daycare or a trend of burglaries in daycare parking lots. Still, you should remember to always lock your car and take out personal belongings.

“It really is so important that people take those valuables with them wherever they go. We would never advise for anyone to ever leave their purse in their vehicle or any type of item that’s gonna hold valuables,” Jensen said.

Now Blodgett just hopes her child’s implants are returned and the thief is caught.

“I want her to be caught. That’s what I want. Because I just, my thing is I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Blodgett said.

Blodgett said she was notified twice now that a woman has attempted to cash some of her stolen checks in Edmond.