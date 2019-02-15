What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of Feb 17th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT for news, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 CW Primetime

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

SUPERGIRL

“Menagerie” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

DC COMICS VILLAIN MENAGERIE APPEARS — With his P.I. shingle newly hung outside his office, J’onn (David Harewood) welcomes new clients. Trying to take her mind off what happened at the DEO, Kara (Melissa Benoist) decides to team up with J’onn on his latest assignment, which unfortunately ends up tying directly into Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) current investigation that involves the villain Menagerie (guest star Jessica Meraz). Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) shares some news with James (Mehcad Brooks), but his reaction isn’t what she expected. Nia (Nicole Maines) invites Brainy (Jesse Rath) to her Valentine’s Day party. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Greg Baldwin (#412). Original airdate 2/17/2019.

CHARMED

“You’re Dead To Me” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

TELLING THE TRUTH — With Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on a quest to find answers, she goes against Harry’s (Rupert Evans) advice and summons up a Necromancer which puts her and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) in harm’s way. Maggie attends a frat party at Lucy’s (guest star Natalie Hall) encouragement, to help her get over Parker (Nick Hargrove). Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Harry who is struggling with his regained memories. Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Michael Reisz (#112). Original airdate 2/17/2019.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

ARROW

“The Slabside Redemption” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

JAMES BAMFORD DIRECTS AN EPIC EPISODE — Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a choice that will affect his entire life, as well as the lives of everyone he cares about. James Bamford directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Rebecca Bellotto (#707). Original airdate 11/26/2018.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DESPERATE – After Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) escape, they take refuge in a barn and Jennifer desperately tries to save a now feverish Khalil, who has grown worse from Cutter’s poisonous blade. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams), Lynn (Christine Adams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) try everything they can to track down Jennifer and Khalil. Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone (#209). Original airdate 12/11/2018.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

THE FLASH

“The Flash & The Furious” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

CAITLIN AND CISCO EMABRK ON A NEW JOURNEY — While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates (#510). Original airdate 1/25/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“So Much For The Afterglow” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROSA’S DEATH — The anniversary of Rosa’s death reignites tensions as the town takes aim at Liz (Jeanine Mason) and her father, Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean), for what happened on that fateful day 10 years ago. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Parsons) confronts Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles), who are concerned that his feelings for Liz will expose their secret. Elsewhere, Master Sergeant Manes’ (Trevor St. John) attempt to convince Kyle (Michael Trevino) of the alien conspiracy in Roswell takes an unexpected turn. Finally, Liz and Kyle make a shocking revelation about Rosa’s death. Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#102.) Original airdate 1/22/2019.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Forty-Two: The Man In Black” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

INTO THE BELLY OF THE BEAST — Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (KJ Apa) hits the road and ends up at a farm outside Riverdale, where he meets Laurie Lake (guest star Riley Keough). Meanwhile, after Alice (Madchen Amick) takes extreme measures to ensure Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) safety from the Gargoyle King, Betty finds herself up against a formidable foe from her past. Finally, after learning that La Bonne Nuit is in trouble, Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a risky business decision that could cost her everything. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#307). Original airdate 12/5/2018.

ALL AMERICAN

“m. A. A. d. City” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

KEEP THE PEACE – As Coop (Bre-Z) gets more involved in gang life, her relationship with Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) is tested, while Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is determined to find a way to help his community stop the violence that keeps occurring. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is developing a relationship with his grandfather, which brings up family issues for Billy (Taye Diggs). Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Natalie Abrams and Cam’ron Moore and was directed by Darren Grant (#110). Original airdate 1/23/2019.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

CHARMED

“Keep Calm and Harry On”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

INNER STRENGTH — The sisters turn to The Elders for advice about Harry (Rupert Evans). Mel (Melonie Diaz), fed up with The Elders rules, turns to Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon) for help without telling her sisters. With a plan in place, they must face an unexpected threat which leads Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to find a strength she didn’t know she had. Meanwhile, Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) shares some shocking news with Macy (Madeleine Mantock) that will change everything. Nick Hargrove also stars. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Allyssa Lee (#110). Original airdate 1/20/2019.

LEGACIES

“We’re Gonna Need A Spotlight” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL’S ANNUAL TALENT SHOW — When Alaric (Matthew Davis) decides to postpone the school’s annual talent show, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) are determined to make sure the show goes on. Meanwhile, tensions arise when the students face a creature that lowers their inhibitions. Lastly, Alaric decides to play hooky with Emma (guest star Karan David). Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Penny Cox (#109). Original airdate 2/21/2019.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 8” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

EXTRA COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#612). Original airdate 6/4/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 3” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY ON TAP — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#606). Original airdate 6/18/2018.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Teller’s Gambling Problem” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Will Bradshaw, Eric Dittelman, Christian Engblom and Compagnie des Dragonfly. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#511). Original airdate 8/20/2018.