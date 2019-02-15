Virginia’s congressional delegation wants Air Force’s F-22 Squadron in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In a bipartisan push from the entire congressional representation of Virginia, the Commonwealth’s leaders have let the Air Force know it would like its F-22 Flight and Maintenance Formal Training Units (FTU) to relocate to Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

In a statement from Sen. Mark Warner’s office, the senator’s office says that Virginia congressional members are urging a relocation because of the “existing ramp space and infrastructure at Langley that would allow it to quickly receive aircraft at minimal additional cost, a decision to move the F-22 FTU to Langley would leverage a number of key benefits that Langley and the surrounding areas have.”

“The Hampton Roads area has a long history of supporting our nation’s military and their families, and would provide strong recruiting and retention ability,” added the statement. “Virginia Air National Guard stands uniquely positioned to support the FTU, with experienced instructors and maintainers well versed on the platform. “We ask that you give full consideration to Joint Base Langley-Eustis as a host to this mission.”

The initiative led by the Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine is highlighting the move as something that would advance an important recommendation put forward by the Government Accountability Office, which has emphasized the need for improving aircraft availability by consolidating the fleet into larger squadrons or wings.

The letter signed by each Virginia congressional member was sent to U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

Originally located at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael in October of 2018, the squadron is being temporarily held at Eglin Air Force Base, awaiting a decision by Secretary Wilson as to where it will be housed permanently, according to the statement by Warner’s office.

In all, the letter was signed by — in addition to Sens. Warner and Kaine — Reps. Bobby Scott, Robert Wittman, Gerry Connolly, Morgan Griffith, Don Beyer, A. Donald McEachin, Ben Cline, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, Denver Riggleman, and Jennifer Wexton.

Below is the full statement from Virginia’s congressional leadership: