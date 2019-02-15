Suffolk Fire & Rescue responds to brush fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – No injuries were reported after a brush fire in Suffolk Friday morning.

Emergency Communications was made aware of the fire in a grassy field, located off the roadway in the 1100 block of Pitchkettle Road, at 11:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they had to pull a large number of lines and hoses to manually extinguish the fire due to the location of the fire and wet ground conditions.

Approximately two grassy acres were burned. No structures were in danger.

The fire’s cause was determined to be a discarded cigarette from a surveying crew that was working in the area.