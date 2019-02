SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to two brush fires on Friday.

According to officials, the fires were in theĀ 1100 block of Pitchkettle Road andĀ 7200 Block of Indian Trail.

The brush fire in the 1100 block of Pitchkettle Road happened around noon while the other one was in the afternoon.

No injuries were reported at either brush fire.

Engine 7 with assistance from downtown units and Carrsville Fire Department extinguished a brush fire in the 7200 Block of Indian Trail that burned 2 1/2 acres. All units have cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/fBUziVHh1V — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) February 15, 2019