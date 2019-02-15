Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog after falling in love with him online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country star Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a new family member after they adopted an 18-year-old shelter dog named Poochie on Saturday.

The dog was surrendered to the shelter by his former family due to allergies, according to Nashville-based animal rescue Proverbs 12:10. The shelter added that they expected him to be a "forever hospice foster."

"After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!" the rescue wrote on Facebook.

“We pulled 18-year-old Poochie from a shelter after his family surrendered him due to becoming allergic. We often step in and pull seniors, sickly and injured animals who are likely to be overlooked,” Lavonne Redferrin, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue’s director and founder, told PEOPLE.

The animal rescue added that the senior dog is loving his new life on the Bryan farm with other dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more, according to PEOPLE.

The 42-year-old country star tweeted Tuesday that he is "loving (his) new buddy."