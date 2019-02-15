Local Navy vet receives new car from Geico, Hendrick Collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A local mother recently received a helping hand from Geico.

Jolene Lovett left an abusive relationship in a car that was almost 20 years old. It had 265,000 miles on it.

Two years later, the Navy veteran needed a little help.

That's when Geico and Hendrick Collision stepped in.

The insurance company donates vehicles to the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides Program.

Hendrick Collision and its employees volunteered their time and labor to refurbish the vehicle to a like-new condition.

On February 9, Lovett and her two teenage daughters received the new ride.

"I really like to give back to the people who give the most to us," said Chad Higginbotham, Collision Center manager. "We are involved with many organizations with veterans and being a big military town, it's on the list to help out."

Lovett was thrilled.

"Amazing... absolutely amazing," she said. "I feel very blessed; thank you very much."

Lovett currently attends the Aviation Institute of Maintenance. She is completing her Airframe and Powerplant certification so she can get her license.

Click here to learn more about the Recycled Rides program.