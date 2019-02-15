Local music spotlight with Kate Stedelbauer on Coast Live

Posted 4:40 pm, February 15, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia-based singer/songwriter Kate Stedelbauer (katestedelbauer.com) performs two original songs, "Have a Couple Kids" and "Rumors."

