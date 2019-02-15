Honda, Acura recalling 437,000 cars and SUVs over potential stalling issue

Consumer Reports says that Honda is recalling the Acura MDX SUVs, Acura TLX V6 cars, and Honda Accord V6 cars because the gasoline flow from fuel pumps could slow to the point that a vehicle stalls, increasing the risk of a crash.
Honda – who is the parent company of Acura – is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to these issues, which were brought on because of the presence of sodium particles in some gasolines can cause the fuel pump to slow down, which can ultimately lead to stalling, according to the automaker. Adding that When the vehicle is operated in areas with high ambient temperatures, the flow of gasoline can be reduced, hurting acceleration and potentially causing the car engine to stall entirely.
Honda’s spokesman confirmed to Consumer Reports that the issues are mainly seen in southern states, where temperatures can get extremely warm during summer months.
Vehicles affected:
- 2016 Acura MDX SUVs built from Aug. 27, 2014, through June 20, 2016
- 2017 Acura MDX built from Aug. 6, 2015, through Oct. 26, 2017
- 2018 Acura MDX built from April 26, 2017, through Aug. 2, 2018
- 2015 Acura TLX V6 cars built from Sept. 17, 2013, through Sept. 22, 2015
- 2016 Acura TLX V6, built from Sept. 24, 2015, through July 15, 2016
- 2017 Acura TLX V6, built from July 15, 2016, through March 27, 2017
- 2018 Acura TLX V6, built from March 28, 2017, through March 23, 2018
- 2019 Acura TLX V6, built from March 23, 2018, through Dec. 3, 2018
- 2015 Honda Accord V6 cars, built from March 11, 2014, through Aug. 5, 2015
- 2016 Honda Accord V6, built from Dec. 10, 2014, through June 25, 2016
- 2017 Honda Accord V6, built from June 25, 2016, through Sept. 28, 2017