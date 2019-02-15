Honda, Acura recalling 437,000 cars and SUVs over potential stalling issue

Consumer Reports says that Honda is recalling the Acura MDX SUVs, Acura TLX V6 cars, and Honda Accord V6 cars because the gasoline flow from fuel pumps could slow to the point that a vehicle stalls, increasing the risk of a crash.

Honda – who is the parent company of Acura – is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to these issues, which were brought on because of the presence of sodium particles in some gasolines can cause the fuel pump to slow down, which can ultimately lead to stalling, according to the automaker. Adding that When the vehicle is operated in areas with high ambient temperatures, the flow of gasoline can be reduced, hurting acceleration and potentially causing the car engine to stall entirely.

Honda’s spokesman confirmed to Consumer Reports that the issues are mainly seen in southern states, where temperatures can get extremely warm during summer months.

Vehicles affected: