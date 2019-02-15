Harris Teeter to celebrate grand opening of Bennett’s Creek store on February 20

SUFFOLK, Va. – A new Harris Teeter is coming to Bennett’s Creek!

The company will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bennett’s Creek Crossing location on Wednesday, February 20 at 8 a.m.

The new 59,000-sq. ft. store is a replacement for the Marketplace at Harbour View Harris Teeter, which will close on February 19.

The Bennett’s Creek Crossing location is the third of the former Farm Fresh stores Harris Teeter bought in May 2018 to open under the Harris Teeter name. It will feature signature Harris Teeter amenities, including a hot foods bar, a salad bar, a sub shop and fresh sushi.

“We are thrilled to introduce the third Farm Fresh-conversion Harris Teeter to our Suffolk neighbors,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Harris Teeter has deep roots in this area, and we look forward to continuing to serve our Suffolk neighbors while honoring the legacy of the neighborhood’s former grocery store.”

Harris Teeter also works to be a true community partner by supporting local schools and youth sports organizations as well as other non-profit organizations.

The Bennett’s Creek Crossing store is located at 3675 Bridge Road in Suffolk. The store will open immediately after the ribbon cutting at 8 a.m.

Store hours are 5 a.m. to midnight.