Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Much warmer today, cold rain this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warm today but tracking cold rain this weekend… Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning, much warmer than yesterday morning. We will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today; mostly cloudy early this morning, more sunshine for midday, then clouds returning this afternoon and evening. Rain will move in overnight to Saturday morning as a cold front moves through.
The cold front will bring in a major cool down. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Saturday morning, a 25 degree drop. Temperatures will continue to fall into the low 40s through the day. Expect cloudy skies and widespread rain Saturday morning. Rain will move out through the afternoon and clouds will start to clear Saturday night.
We will see some sunshine Sunday morning, but clouds will build in and rain will return by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will only return to the mid and upper 40s on Sunday.
Next week will be a soggy and seasonal stretch. Highs will linger in the 40s and 50s most of next week, near normal for this time of year. We will see several rounds of rain move through back to back.
Today: Mix of Clouds, Stray Shower, Warmer, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15G25
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain, Breezy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
February 15th
2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA
2016 Snow: 3-6” south-central VA
2017 EF1 Tornado Brunswick Co
