Four arrested in connection to MacArthur Center shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Four people have been arrested in connection to the MacArthur Center shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, 18-year-old Kevin Holloman, 21-year-old Dquan Z. Melvin, 22-year-old Dvegan M. Melvin and 18-year-old Shawn D. Mitchell were the four men that were arrested. It is not known at this time what the relationship is between 21-year-old Dquan Z. Melvin and 22-year-old Dvegan M. Melvin.

The only suspect that is not from Norfolk is Mitchell, who lives in Portsmouth.

Dispatch received the call at 2:16 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. The shooting occurred on the first level of Nordstrom, according to the MacArthur Center Mall general manager.

Norfolk Police said two people – a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old – were injured after a fight inside the mall that led to shots being fired. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known which of the 18-year-old suspects was shot, Holloman or Mitchell.

The 16-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, and the 18-year-old was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police told News 3.

Both are expected to be fine.

The mall was placed on lockdown for about two hours while police investigated. It has since been cleared and has reopened for business.

Only two mug shots were given out by law enforcement.

