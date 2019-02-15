× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in overnight and Saturday

Today will be our last day of mild and dry weather for awhile. You’re going to need the break out the rain gear and keep it with you into next week.

A cold front moves through this evening and will stall across North Carolina. An area of low of pressure will move along the front. Expect increasing clouds with rain moving in overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day Saturday, so expect a cold rain. We may even see a little bit of sleet or snow mix in in our far northern communities, so we will be keeping an eye out for wintry weather. It will also be a bit breezy with winds out of the north and northeast at 10-15 mph. We’ll dry out a bit overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. Skies will be overcast to start with a 40 percent chance for showers by the afternoon and evening.

Better chance for wet weather overnight and Monday morning associated with another disturbance moving through. Highs will be in the low 50s. A wet and fairly seasonable temperature pattern will continue through next Friday. Expect rain at times with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

