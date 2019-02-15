Edenton Police seek information after Valentine’s Day murder

Edenton, N.C. – Police are looking for answers after a man died on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14 around 3:15 p.m., the Edenton Police Department responded to a critically injured person at N. Granville Street and E. Carteret Street.

Officers said when they got to the scene they found 36-year-old Dwight Coston. Coston was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not released exactly what those injuries were at this time.

Coston’s death is being investigated as a homicide and this is an on-going investigation, officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random incident. Police are seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Special Agent Norman at 919-662-4500 or Chief King at 252-482-19890.

You can also email using Anonymous Crime Tips by clicking here.