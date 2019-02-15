HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) talks about a celebrity baby announcement, Brooks and Dunn's new album release and the hot newcomer, Tyler Rich, who will be making an appearance at the Eagle's Nest Rockin' Country Bar in Chesapeake on April 19th.
Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live
-
Karen West from Eagle 97 with country music news on Coast Live
-
Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live
-
Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live
-
Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
-
Ali from Eagle 97 with the latest country music news on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Alternative music news with Corey from ALT 105.3 on Coast Live