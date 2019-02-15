Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) talks about a celebrity baby announcement, Brooks and Dunn's new album release and the hot newcomer, Tyler Rich, who will be making an appearance at the Eagle's Nest Rockin' Country Bar in Chesapeake on April 19th.

