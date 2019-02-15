Contractor selected for VDOT’s largest construction project in history

RICHMOND, Va. — VDOT will select Hampton Roads Connector Partners, a design-build team, to deliver the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

In the statement, the fixed price ($3.3 billion) and fixed completion date (November 1, 2025) was announced. Officials are hoping that the contract will be executed in April 2019.

“This project supports and expands critical transportation infrastructure, creating opportunity for families, military personnel, and businesses in the Hampton Roads region,” said Gov. Northam. “I am proud of the hard work and negotiations that have taken place over this past year to deliver significant improvements that will relieve daily congestion, increase safety, and drive economic growth throughout this important corridor.”

Funding for the HRTAC project will primarily come from applications for state and federal financial support, which are in the process of being finalized.

Hampton Roads Connector Partners is a joint venture consisting of multiple partners, with Dragados USA serving as lead contractor and HDR and Mott MacDonald as lead designers. The team also includes Flatiron Constructors, Vinci Construction, and Dodin Campenon Bernard.

“VDOT’s largest transportation project is being constructed in the heart of a region vital to Virginia’s economy, military readiness, and regional connectivity,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This would not have happened without close coordination and strategic partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and HRTAC.”

Learn more about the deal and project here.