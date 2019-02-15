Contestants compete for a million dollar prize in “War of the Worlds” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Reality star and TV host Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio is back for a highly anticipated new season of MTV's "The Challenge: War of the Worlds." He joins us today to talk about the show, which features grueling physical and mental challenges that thirty-four competitors must face for their share of the $1 million prize. For more information visit www.mtv.com.

