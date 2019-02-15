Chesapeake native serves as US Navy ‘Silent Service’ member in Pearl Harbor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake native and Oscar Smith High School graduate is celebrating one year of serving aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Seaman Taivon Herrine graduated from Oscar Smith in 2017. He now works as a Navy logistics specialist, serving on the USS Charlotte at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

According to a release by the Navy, modern attack submarines are technologically advanced and highly complex, and require sailors from the U.S. Navy’s submarine community, also known as the ‘Silent Service,’ to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies regardless of their job title.

Herrine is responsible for maintaining and stocking items for the submarine and supporting the supply division.

“Achieving the rank of master chief in Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Course taught me leadership skills, and working in several department stores taught me patience and everything that comes with working in those environments,” Herrine said.

Herrine graduated from boot camp in 2018, and said that he is honored to be carrying on a family tradition of serving in the military.

“My mother was an E-5 in the Army in the transportation department,” Herrine said. “I am continuing the legacy of being in the military and my mom influenced me to join.”