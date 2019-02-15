2 people dead, 4 injured after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An early-Friday morning crash left two people dead in Virginia Beach.

Dispatch received the call for the crash at approximately 12:53 a.m. When crews arrived at the intersection of Military Highway and Indian River Road, they found two vehicles involved, with two people ejected from one of the vehicles. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were involved in the crash, all of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Military Highway and Indian River Road will be shut down while police investigate the crash. It’s currently unknown if speed or alcohol were related to the crash.

This is a developing story.