Woman has life-threatening injuries after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the area of George Washington Highway Thursday.

The call came in around 1:58 p.m.

Portsmouth Police said the woman was shot in her lower body. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An officer who was responding to a car crash at another scene told News 3 reporter Brian Hill the victim was found in the shopping plaza in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. He wasn’t exactly sure where the shooting happened.

The officer said the woman went into a nearby store for help. The manager of VA Career Works said she was shot in the leg and said she told him it was a stray bullet. No one heard a gunshot.

There have been no arrests made at this time, and there is no further information to report.

The investigation is still ongoing.

