Williamsburg Premium Outlets announce winter sale dates

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Premium Outlets have announced the dates for their Shop Away Your Winter Blues sales!
From February 15 – 28, the outlets are offering special discounts in many of their retailers that can reach up to 65% off.
Brands including Kate Spade New York, Adidas, Sunglass Hut, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, vineyard vines, The North Face, Nike Factory, Talbots, francesca’s, Dooney & Bourke, Converse and more will be apart of the sale.
The Williamsburg Premium Outlets is located at 5715 Richmond Road.
Hours of operation are as listed
Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
For more information about the Shop Away Your Winter Blues sale, click here.