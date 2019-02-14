Norfolk Police responding to reports of shots fired at MacArthur Center

Williamsburg Premium Outlets announce winter sale dates

Williamsburg Premium Outlets Store Line

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Premium Outlets have announced the dates for their Shop Away Your Winter Blues sales!

From February 15 – 28, the outlets are offering special discounts in many of their retailers that can reach up to 65% off.

Brands including Kate Spade New York, Adidas, Sunglass Hut, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, vineyard vines, The North Face, Nike Factory, Talbots, francesca’s, Dooney & Bourke, Converse and more will be apart of the sale.

The Williamsburg Premium Outlets is located at 5715 Richmond Road.

Hours of operation are as listed 

Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

