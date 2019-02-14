Virginia Beach man arrested in 19-year-old’s death after kayakers find body

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man has been arrested by police in connection with a homicide dating back to July 6, 2018, when two kayakers found the dead body of 19-year-old Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado of Chesapeake.

According to officials, 25-year-old William Alberto Oliva Rodriguez has been charged with second-degree murder and is being housed in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Officials said Sanchez-Guardado was found in the waters of Lake Smith/Lawson in Virginia Beach by the kayakers. Sanchez-Guardado was pronounced dead at the scene after police and first responders were sent to the 1200 block of Habitat Lane around 10 a.m.

At the time, police did not say why they believed the death was suspicious, but the investigation remained active. This is the first update since police released Sanchez-Guardado identity to the public.

Anyone who has information about Guardado’s death is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

