× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Major temperature changes to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today but big temperature changes ahead… Temperatures will start in the 30s and low 40s this morning, colder than yesterday morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs warming into the upper 50s. Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

We will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 on Friday with a mix of clouds and a stray shower possible. We will start with clouds Friday morning, skies will clear for midday, then clouds will return in the afternoon and evening. Rain will move in overnight Friday to Saturday as a cold front moves through.

The cold front will bring in a major cool down. Highs will only warm into the mid 40s on Saturday, a 25 degree drop. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain for most of the day Saturday. We will see some clearing Sunday morning with rain returning Sunday evening. Highs will be closer to normal, in the upper 40s. Rain showers will linger into Monday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 14th

1798 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm Southeast Virginia, Northeast North Carolina

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.