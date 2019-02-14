Suffolk police investigating armed robbery at Valero gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery that occurred late Wednesday evening, February 13.

Officials were called at 9:10 p.m., being told that the incident had occurred at the Valero gas station in the 600 block of Carolina Road.

It was reported that two black males with their faces covered and wearing hoodies had entered the store while several customers were also inside robbed the clerks at gunpoint.

The two fled on foot with money and cigarettes. There were no injuries reported.

Officials believe that the same two men were involved in the Commercial Armed Robbery of the Raceway gas station in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard that occurred Sunday evening on February 10.

They were further described as approximately 5`5” to 5`10” in height, 125 to 160 pounds, and both wore an item to cover their face.

One subject was wearing black/red Jordan sneakers, sweatpants, a hoodie, and a white bandanna covering his face. The other male suspect wore a black hoodie and black ski mask to cover his face.

Photo’s of the subjects have not yet been released.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who may have information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.