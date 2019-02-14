Southern Miss beats Texas-San Antonio, putting ODU men’s hoops in line for top seed

Posted 11:03 pm, February 14, 2019, by

ODU celebrates a made three.

NORFOLK, Va. – The Monarchs basketball team received an assist from the Magnolia State Thursday night.

Southern Mississippi’s victory vs. Texas-San Antonio puts the Old Dominion men’s basketball team in position to earn the top-seed in the top pod of Conference USA’s groundbreaking new bonus play schedule. To read more on the new C-USA Bonus Play Schedule, please CLICK HERE.

Thursday, USM’s 78-71 defeat of UTSA gives the Monarchs (20-and-6, 10-and-3 C-USA) a full-game lead over the Roadrunners and Western Kentucky. Should ODU beat last place Charlotte Saturday, the Monarchs will earn the top-seed in the top pod of the bonus play schedule.

ODU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones

“We’re fighting like crazy to do everything we can to stay in first position,” ODU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones admitted Thursday. “To be that top seed, you benefit from the advantages built in.”

As the number one seed, the Monarchs would earn a home game vs. the numbers two and three seeds while traveling to face numbers four and five. The league’s bonus play schedule will be released Saturday evening.

Tip-off between ODU and Charlotte is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.