Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with "Panties in a Twist" director and performer, Courtney Grilli and musical improv director and performer, Kate Baldwin, about the upcoming show written by women, directed by women and starring women.

"Panties in a Twist" is February 16th at 8 p.m. at the Harrison Opera House. For more information or to purchase tickets visit pantiesinatwist.com.