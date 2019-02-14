Police: Virginia Beach hit and run suspect leads officers on chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police chased a hit and run suspect after officials say they observed the suspect fleeing the scene after hitting a person with a vehicle at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers ended the pursuit around 2 a.m. at 4960 Haygood Road (Bayside High School) and the driver was taken into custody.

The department added that as a result of the pursuit, one police vehicle was struck by the suspect vehicle, resulting in minor damages, but no officers were injured. Further, there was no damage to school property. The suspect did receive some non-life-threatening injuries, which EMS personnel responded to.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident. This case is still under further investigation by uniformed patrol officers.

No further information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department, including suspect information.

The condition of the person who was allegedly struck by the suspect is not known at this time.