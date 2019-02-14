Police searching for man suspected in Gloucester 7-Eleven robbery

Gloucester Co., Va. – Police are searching for a man that is suspected to be involved in a 7-Eleven shooting.

On February 14 at around 12:30 a.m., the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven at 3963 George Washington Memorial Highway after reports of an armed robbery.

The man entered the store with his face partially covered with a bandanna.

He then displayed a firearm, demanded money from the clerk, received an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described to be a light skinned black male, about 5’8” tall, and slim build. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the crime scene and are actively investigating this crime.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.