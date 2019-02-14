Norfolk police search for man involved in 7-Eleven robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a man involved in a 7-Eleven armed robbery that happened Wednesday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., an armed man entered the 7-Eleven located at 1881 E. Ocean View Avenue and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the suspect then fled the scene. Officials said there were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a black man around 5-feet 9-inches tall and was last seen wearing all back and a black bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LUCK-U-UP.

There is no further information at this time

