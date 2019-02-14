Norfolk Police responding to reports of shots fired at MacArthur Center

Posted 2:38 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, February 14, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is responding to MacArthur Center after reports of shots fired at the mall.

Dispatch received the call at 2:16 p.m. The shooting occurred on the first level of Nordstrom, according to the MacArthur Center Mall general manager.

Norfolk Police said two people were injured after a fight inside the mall that led to shots being fired. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The mall is currently on lockdown. Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

