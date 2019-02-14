Norfolk business offering reward after thrift store robbery; suspects still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - As customers sift through possible purchases, Thrift Store USA management and employees sift through surveillance images captured from their security cameras.

“Turn yourself in. It’s not worth it. Why rob a thrift store? We’re just trying to help give back. We’re a big staple in the community," said Denzel Felton, employee at Thrift Store USA.

Employees say the robbery happened early Thursday morning. In the pictures, now blasted on the store’s Facebook page, you can see two men and one woman wearing hats and hooded sweatshirts as they too did some “browsing” of their own.

Thursday morning, when employees came to open up the store, they noticed that a lock was broken to one of the trailers. The trailer door was up and the inside looked like it had been ransacked. That’s when they knew something wasn’t right and called police.

“The lock was missing and the motor bike wasn’t there. The furniture guys are the first guys that get in, and they are the ones that unload and dock all of that stuff. So, that’s what raised the alarm. We went back and checked the cameras," said Felton.

Store management is offering a $500 reward for anyone who knows anything about these three suspects last seen with a stolen motor bike, two suitcases of used clothes, shoes and antique glassware.

Employees say the robbery has already sparked change both inside and outside of the store.

“We have a lot of security cameras throughout the store and on the outside of the premises. But, since the incident, we are now installing better night vision cameras - that way we can get a good idea of the suspects in case something like this does unfortunately happen again," said Felton.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) if you know anything.