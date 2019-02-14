Local floral shops says Valentines day is their super bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Designers at the Norfolk Florist in Virginia Beach have been preparing for the Valentines day rush for weeks.

The shop hired extra delivery drivers and designers to make sure all orders are filled on the holiday of love.

With over 900 orders to send out and hundreds more expected to rush in the last minute, the staff started working before 6am.

Delivery drivers will start loading their cars and getting ready for their routes at 7am. The first deliveries will be dropped off as early as 8am, with the last bouquets reaching their destination by sundown.

It’s a full day for floral shops.

“Mothers day and Valentine’s day are our busiest day’s all year. They are insane. Mothers day is spread out over the week but Valentine’s day is rushed. Most people are coming in, the last minute since the holiday is celebrated mostly on the exact day. It gets hectic,” Co-manager Jennifer Ailiff said.

In addition to flowers, the Norfolk Florist also offers a small selection of chocolate boxes, teddy bears, balloons and cards. It can be a one-stop shop for a last minute valentines day grab and go.