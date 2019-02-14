In the year since Parkland there’s been a school shooting, on average, every 12 days

In the year since a troubled teen gunned down 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shootings have continued at schools across America.

Since Parkland, by CNN’s count, there have been at least 31 incidents at K-12 schools in the United States in which someone was shot. That averages out to a shooting every 11.8 days.

In those shootings 19 people were killed and another 44 were injured.

“School shooting has become a cultural thing in the United States,” says Mike Clumpner, president of Threat Suppression, a security consulting company that specializes in active-shooter response.

The parameters CNN followed in this count are:

Shooting must involve at least one person being shot (not including the shooter)

Shooting must occur on school property, which includes but is not limited to buildings, fields, parking lots, stadiums and buses

We included gang violence, fights and domestic violence, but our count is not limited to those categories

We included the accidental discharge of a firearm as long as the first two parameters are met — except when the sole shooter is a law enforcement or security officer

As you can see from the map above, the school shootings over the past 12 months touched many regions of the country, although they were rarer in Northern states and the Intermountain West.

They occurred in classrooms, in hallways, in parking lots and on baseball and football fields. The deadliest one since Parkland was in May at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, where 10 people — eight students and two teachers — were gunned down in an art class by a 17-year-old classmate.

The most recent was Tuesday at a high school in Kansas City, Missouri, where a girl was shot and killed in a parking lot during a basketball game.