Gloucester Co. schools to discuss transgender students restroom policy

Gloucester Co., Va. – The Gloucester County School Board will hold a public hearing to discuss the restroom policy involving transgender students.

Discussion of a School Board policy on the use of restroom facilities related to the resolution that was adopted on December 9, 2014.

The policy being discussed would allow transgender students to use the restroom consistent with the student’s asserted gender identity when the following criteria is met:

The student has appropriate medical documentation from a licensed, treating healthcare provider who specializes in the

treatment of transgender individuals. The student has consistently asserted the student’s gender identity for a period of at least six months. The student has undergone treatment recommended by the student’s healthcare provider, which may include social

transition or hormonal therapy for at least six months.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 19, at 6:30 p.m. but the date could be adjusted.