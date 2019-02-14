Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Portsmouth

Posted 6:44 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, February 14, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officials are responded to an apartment fire that was reported around 5:45 p.m. in Portsmouth.

The working apartment fire was in the 600 block of South Street and the first arriving unit located the fire on the third floor.

The firefighters reported to have the fire under control at 6 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. Portsmouth Fire Department units are still on scene.

There is no further information. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.