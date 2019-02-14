Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officials are responded to an apartment fire that was reported around 5:45 p.m. in Portsmouth.

The working apartment fire was in the 600 block of South Street and the first arriving unit located the fire on the third floor.

The firefighters reported to have the fire under control at 6 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. Portsmouth Fire Department units are still on scene.

There is no further information. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.