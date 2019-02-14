Firefighters responding to a residential house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Fire and EMS units received word that a residential structure fire was happening at 12:15 p.m., in the 3200 block of Granada Road.

Officials units arrived to the location of the fire around 12:19 p.m. and found the home full of smoke. They then immediately began working to get the fire put out.

The fire was said to be under control by 12:55 p.m. The homeowner has been reached and it was reported that no one was home at the time.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshall’s Office is responding to conduct investigations.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.