ECU to host ‘Science on the Sound’ off Outer Banks coast

MENTEO, N.C. – ECU Integrated Coastal Programs and the Coastal Studies Institute are planning a lecture that highlights information on coastal issues in northeast North Carolina.

The lecture will be on the WWII Battle of the Atlantic off the North Carolina coast as part of its “Science on the Sound” lecture series. This series will be held monthly.

Many people think of Normandy, Dunkirk, or Iwo Jima when imaging WWII. However, there was actually a WWII battlefield just a few miles off the coast of North Carolina where NOAA has been exploring for more than a decade.

The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 21 at the Coastal Studies Institute located on the ECU Outer Banks Campus at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese, N.C.

In February, the program will feature Joe Hoyt, acting National Maritime Heritage Coordinator and Maritime Archaeologist at NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary.

Hoyt’s presentation, War Offshore! Honoring and Protecting a WWII Battlefield off the Carolina Coast, will highlight the Battle of the Atlantic off the North Carolina coast and the archaeological research projects undertaken by NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary.

The presentation is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

This program will be streamed live at this link and the online viewing audience will be able to ask the presenter questions through an online chat room.