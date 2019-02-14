Chuck E. Cheese denies ‘conspiracy theory’ that it serves customers recycled pizza

Chuck E. Cheese is denying a conspiracy theory that it recycles its pizza to customers.

A viral video posted Monday claims the restaurant collects uneaten slices and puts them together as a new pizza. The video was posted by Shane Dawson, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers.

The video shows photos of pizzas with different sized slices. It has more than 17 million views so far.

The company released the following statement regarding the theory to E! News:

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false. No conspiracies here – our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”