Century-old tall sailing ship to make only US stop in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk will welcome the Statsraad Lehmkuhl, a tall sailing ship originally built in 1914, to its harbor for the 14th time in March.

The three-masted steel barque ship’s stop in Norfolk will be its only port of call in the United States in 2019, and is scheduled for a week-long stay that includes free public educational tours. It will arrive Friday, March 8 at Otter Berth in Norfolk at approximately 10 a.m., and will stay until Friday, March 15 at approximately 3 p.m.

The ship was originally a training ship for the German merchant marine, but after World War I was taken by England and has sailed under the Norwegian flag since 1923.

According to a release by Norfolk Festevents, the Statsraad Lehmkuhl is currently sailed by the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy’s first-year cadets, who participate in leadership and team-building training as part of the Norwegian Navy’s basic training program. While on board, the cadets work together as a team to overcome the challenges and dangers of travelling the seas by sail without modern technology.

During their time in Norfolk, the 70 cadets aboard will visit Washington, D.C. for guided tours and educational meetings.

Guided tours will be offered to the public on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The tours will be free.

