All-you-can-drink ‘tequila train’ now running in Mexico

Looking for a spirited vacation? A new round-trip train ride in Mexico might be the answer to your prayers.

The Jose Cuervo Express is now running from Guadalajara to Tequila, Mexico, and features an open tequila bar, an expert tequila tasting, a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery and a cultural show.

Tickets range from $111 for Express tickets, which include all of the above, to $132 for Premium Plus tickets, which feature exclusive coaches, seasonal fruits and a premium bar.

