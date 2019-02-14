Act of kindness inspires career path for local child with special needs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 9-year-old Newport News boy has big plans for his future thanks to an act of kindness.

Faris Al Hindawi has always loved KFC. He loves the restaurant so much, his mother asked if he could get a tour of the restaurant. Many locations said this wasn’t possible, but one manager at the location near Fort Eustis in Newport News agreed.

“It was awesome,” explained Faris. “I got to make my own chicken, I got two cookies and I got to make it.”

Faris’ mother says her son was diagnosed with Autism at a young age. He has never talked much about his future until his visit to KFC.

Now he not only wants to eat there, he wants to work there.

You'll meet Faris and see how adults with physical and intellectual disabilities are making a major impact on the workforce in Hampton Roads!