ACC announces matchups of future men’s basketball 20-game league schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday the future matchups of the league’s 20-game men’s basketball schedule, which begins with the 2019-20 season. The 20-game matrix is in effect for three years through the 2021-22 season.

Each team will play its two primary rivals every season both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road. The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete following the third year.

Virginia’s primary rivals are Louisville and Virginia Tech. The Hokies’ primary rivals are Miami and Virginia. That means, those programs will square-off twice each season (one home, one away).

Next season, UVA will also face North Carolina twice (one home, one away). The ‘Hoos won’t face Duke twice until 2021-22. Virginia hosts Duke in 2019-20 and will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2020-21.

Next season, Virginia tech will face Duke twice (one home, one away). The Hokies won’t face North Carolina twice (one home, one away) until 2021-22. Tech host the Tar Heels in 2019-20 and will visit Chapel Hill in 2020-21.