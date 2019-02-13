× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, windy, and not as warm

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week… Clouds will clear out by midday with sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s today, not as warm as yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph.

Winds will relax tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight to Thursday morning.

Thursday may be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and light winds. Clouds will build in Thursday night into Friday. We will warm into the upper 60s on Friday with a mix of clouds and a stray shower possible. Rain will return for the weekend with highs falling into the 40s.

Today: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 13th

1966 F2, F0 Tornadoes Greensville Co

2014 Snow. 4-6″ Richmond, 2-4″ Tidewater

